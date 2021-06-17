Woman stole bike from outside a Dundalk off-licence

A 38 year old woman who stole a bike after it was left outside an off-licence on Linenhall Street, is having her suitability for the drug treatment court assessed, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The court heard the owner of the bicycle had parked it outside the premises on November 3rd last around 12pm and CCTV footage showed Bernadette Joyce with an address at Park Street, Dundalk cycling off towards the Castletown River.

The court was told she had 85 previous convictions.

The defence solicitor said in addition to the drugs treatment court assessment, her client was also being assessed for inpatient treatment at the Cuan Dara centre.

After Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to July 7th, the solicitor added her client is pregnant and if accepted onto the rehab programme might not be in a position to attend on the next court date if she has begun treatment.