Dundalk Court: Man fined for 'doing donuts' in Lexus

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

A man who admitted a charge of careless driving in Dromiskin following a complaint from a local resident about the driver of a Lexus with a loud exhaust ‘doing donuts’ about 120 metres from her home, was fined €200 at Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard that Mark Finnegan (27) of St. Mary’s Court, Louth Village was initially prosecuted for dangerous driving arising out of the incident on July 25th 2019.

The witness noted down the car’s registration number and CCTV footage was obtained from Herity’s Bar.

The court was told the father of two, who had no previous convictions, holds down two jobs and his licence is needed for his work.

