Dundalk man fined for being abusive to garda at local hotel

A 28 year old man who refused to leave the area and became abusive towards gardai who were called to a man trying to get back into the Crowne Plaza hotel shortly before 5am, was fined €200 at Dundalk district court last week for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

The court heard Alex Dunne of Elm Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk had 32 previous convictions.

A second charge of failing to comply with the direction of a garda arising out of the incident on December 5th last, was marked "taken into consideration".