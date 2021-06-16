Dundalk man fined for being abusive to garda at local hotel

Dundalk courthouse
A 28 year old man who refused to leave the area and became abusive towards gardai who were called to a man trying to get back into the Crowne Plaza hotel shortly before 5am, was fined €200 at Dundalk district court last week for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.
The court heard Alex Dunne of Elm Grove, Bay Estate, Dundalk had 32 previous convictions.
A second charge of failing to comply with the direction of a garda arising out of the incident on December 5th last, was marked "taken into consideration".
