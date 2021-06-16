Huge funding boost for Dundalk venues as over €430,000 awarded for live performances in Louth

The government has unveiled supports worth over €430,000 for the live performance industry in Louth, with venues like the Spirit Store set to get grants.

A total of €431,907 worth of grant aid for live performances for Louth was unveiled by Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin this afternoon.

A total of eight companies will split the funding, with a mix between live music and performance art being aided.

“I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will encompass and support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months,” said Minister Martin.

“I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months.”

Dundalk venue, the Spirit Store, will receive €157,53 to host a mixture of outdoor and indoor shows at their premises on Dundalk quay.

A pop music festival is also being proposed by Dundalk PR Ltd, operating under the name The Venue. They are set to receive €20,840 to help run the festival.

Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the action by the government, saying that it will help provide a boost to businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic.

“This is really welcome news and will give local applicants a real boost as they try to manage what has been and will continue to be an exceptionally difficult time for the live performance and arts industry,” said Deputy O’Dowd

“This will give artists the opportunity to perform and at the same time provide much-needed employment opportunities in the sector.”