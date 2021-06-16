Man accused of producing a car jack during dispute in Dundalk

A 33 year old man accused of producing a car jack in the course of a dispute, is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level, after Dundalk district court heard prosecution on indictment had been directed in relation to the charge.
Gheorge Lingurar of no fixed abode is also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, arising out of the alleged incident at Linenhall Street, Dundalk on February 16th last and is charged with assaulting a garda at Dundalk Garda Station.
The court heard that both of those two charges will remain in the district court.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to July 21st for the preparation of a book of evidence.
