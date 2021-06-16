North Louth Artists exhibit in An Táin

The Basement Gallery at An Táin Arts Centre is truly back up and running with the second exhibition of 2021, a collection of new work ‘Chrysalis’ by North Louth Artists.

As the butterfly prepares to emerge from its chrysalis, North Louth Artists are emerging from lockdown and have assembled work completed during this time, with colour and form in their individual styles and mediums, reconnecting with each other and with their many loyal customers.

Exhibiting artists include, Ciara Agnew, Derek Bell, Sandra Bell, Gerry Clarke, Patrick Conyngham, Siobhan Conyngham, Paula Eigenheer, Robert Kelly, John O’Connor, Omin, Rosemary Warren, Irene Woods and guest sculptors Anna Campbell and John McLoughlin.

Director of An Táin Arts Centre Paul Hayes said: “It’s great to welcome back the artists from North Louth Artists after the years gap due to Covid-19.

"They always present work of the highest quality that our audiences always thoroughly enjoy.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the opening will be held online on Facebook Live on Thursday 17th June at 7pm.

The exhibition is open to the public from Friday 18th of June until Saturday 10th July.

An Táin Arts Centre’s Basement Gallery’s opening hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 1:00pm and 1:30pm – 4pm.

