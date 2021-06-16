Local woman Anne Downey celebrates her 104th birhtday

Anne Downey celebrated her 104th birthday on Saturday surrounded by family who were with her and who joined her virtually from around the world.

Anne was born during World War I and has survived two pandemics.

The Gyles Quay native is the oldest of 11 children and three of her sisters are still alive.

She married Paddy in 1945 and they went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Anne and Paddy enjoyed over 60 years of happy marriage, travelling on many occasions to Australia, America and most European countries with her celebrating her 90th birthday in Paris.

Anne, a keen gardener all her life, won many prizes for her flowers and vegetables at garden shows over the years.

She celebrated her 104th birthday last Saturday, June 12th, with her son Patrick home from Australia since April 2020 and her daughter Mary home from London, and her sisters Gretta and Bernie.

And due to the pandemic restrictions she was joined virtually for her big birthday by son Tony and his wife Wendy, their two sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandson, in Australia, with daughter Gabrielle and husband Juan, their four children and seven grandchildren in Holland, Spain and America, with daughter Mary’s husband Martin, their daughter and son and four grandchildren in London and Italy and also with many friends and family around Ireland and abroad.