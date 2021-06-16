Man charged following aggravated burglary at Dundalk house

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following an aggravated burglary which occurred at a property in Dundalk in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Gardaí responded to an aggravated burglary at a residence in the Dublin Road area of Dundalk.



Gardaí arrested a man in his early 30s at the scene.

He was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



He has since been charged in connection with aggravated burglary and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021 at 10.30am.