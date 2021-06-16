Dundalk Chamber urge people to shop local this Father's Day

Dundalk Chamber urges people to support local businesses saying Shop Local Gift Vouchers are the ideal gift for Father’s Day.

This Gift Voucher gives you the gift of choice and all the time keeping money local for this Father's Day Sunday June 20th.

They can be redeemed in Gyms, Clothes Shops, Garages, Golf Clubs, Sports Shops, Computer stores, DIY, Electrical shops and much more.

If you visit www.shoplocal.dundalk.ie you will see the fantastic selection of just over 360 shops and businesses who accept these giving you a fantastic selection of where to spend them.

Launched only five years ago, President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Sean Farrell is delighted with the success of the Shop Local Gift Vouchers to date.

“With over €4 million sold to date they have been a resounding success.

"These vouchers help to keep money in the local economy and help protect local jobs", he said.

Not only does Sean want members of the public to buy these vouchers for their loved ones on special occasions such as weddings, birthdays, retirements, and competitions but he would also encourage to give them as their Christmas Bonus as staff can spend them in so many shops around Dundalk and its environs.

This initiative is aimed at helping Dundalk and its environs - by buying these vouchers you are keeping local jobs in Dundalk – jobs where family and friends are employed.

The beauty of these vouchers is that unlike others there is no expiry date on the vouchers, and they do not lose value over time.

The Shop Local Gift Vouchers come in denominations of €5, €10, €20, and €50 notes. Sean reiterated that “there is no commission on this voucher –€100 is worth €100 so the shop gets the full value of the voucher and there are no hidden charges.

The “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” are available to purchase online on www.dundalk.ie/vouchers or directly from the Dundalk Chamber Offices Unit 4 Partnership Court Park St. Dundalk ( across the rd. from Dundalk Lighting) or by calling Tel: 042 9336343 or email accounts@dundalk.ie and is open Monday to Friday right through lunch.

They can also be bought in Grants in Dublin St., Dundalk Credit Union Market St and the Ramparts, McEvoy’s Clanbrassil St., Centra in Blackrock, Flanagan’s Mace Dublin Rd. Finnegan’s in Louth village, Sheelan’s Riverstown, Barrys Shop Omeath, Valentines Centra Carlingford, Victory’s Centra and Weldon’s Gift Shop in Dunleer.