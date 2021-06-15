Dundalk District Court: Man fractured garda's finger

A man who fractured a garda’s finger in an assault as he tried to free himself, is extremely embarrassed by his behaviour, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week

Thomas Lovell (44) with an address at Wood Hill, Newry was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the incident on Earl Street, Dundalk on February 4th 2017.

The original hearing last October was told that the injured garda and her colleague, had been dealing with two men who had been behaving in a threatening manner at a licensed premises.

As she attempted to deal with the defendant, he ran from the scene. He was pursued and was caught, with the assistance of a member of security staff.

As he tried to free himself, the defendant pushed and pulled at the garda, fracturing her finger and he was pepper sprayed after failing to heed a warning.

The Defence barrister said his client had provided the garda with flowers and a note of remorse the day before the court sitting, to which Judge Miriam Walsh remarked “Coming over all warm and fuzzy like Valentines Day?”.

The barrister continued that his client is a single father and was intoxicated on the night, and cannot recall the events.

He added that despite being on the lone parents allowance and being of limited means he had €1,000 in court for the Garda.

Judge Walsh said what he did was despicable, saying “How dare any man put his finger on a woman in that fashion or anyone else.

It is the action of a thug and then to come with flowers – forget the chocolates?”

The judge put back the case for a Probation report to be prepared and last week the Defence solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that the incident happened four years ago, her client had apologised to the garda in person, had compensated her and was ‘extremely embarrassed’ about his behaviour and urged the court to deal with the mater as leniently as possible.

The judge said it’s a very serious matter but she was taking into account the contents of the Probation report and imposed a €350 fine.