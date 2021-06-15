Water now discoloured in Dundalk town centre

Dundalk councillor Kevin Meenan has called on Irish Water to ‘immediately investigate’ the cause of water discolouration in the town centre today, Tuesday.

The Sinn Féin representative for Dundalk South said he had been contacted by a number of businesses in the town centre on Tuesday morning in relation to problems with the water colour.

Cllr. Meenan, who is vice chair of Dundalk Municipal District, said the latest issue comes days after a major problem that affected hundreds of homes in the south of the town last week following a major pipe burst on the Inner Relief Road.

At that time, Irish Water said they had rectified the leak and while there would be ‘sediment’ in the pipeline as a result, it was expected to be cleared by last Saturday.

However, a new issue has arisen in Dundalk on Tuesday, particularly affecting the town centre.

Cllr. Meenan said: "This is the second time the issue of water discolouration has arisen in the Dundalk area and I have been in daily contact with Irish Water since last week to try to find out what is going on and to get answers for people.

"I have to say that I am not happy with the lack of clarity from Irish Water about the cause of the problem and why it is occurring.

"People, including householders and those who are running businesses, have not been given proper advise about what to do.

"They have been told to run the water from the taps for a few moments to see whether it clears, but not what happens if it remains discoloured.

"I will remain in touch with Irish Water to ensure that the latest incident is fixed in a timely manner and to get to the bottom of what has caused this in the first place’.