Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding 16-year-old boy missing from Carlingford

Blaine Haughton

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Louth.

Blaine Haughton, who is 16-years-old, has been missing from Carlingford since yesterday.

Blaine was last seen in Drogheda on Monday evening at approximately 8pm, and is known to frequent both Dublin and Maynooth.

He is described as being 6' tall, and has sandy brown hair, is of stocky build and has blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Blaine was wearing a plaid hooded shirt.

Both Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

