Summer Stars reading programme aims to get more kids reading this summer

Libraries in Louth are urging children to get involved in the Summer Stars reading programme, which aims to get kids more interested in reading and writing.

The programme is running from June 14th until the end of August, with every child who reads at least one book will complete the programme.

Children can get involved with Summer Stars by becoming a member of Louth Library Service and going to one of the branches in Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Carlingford or Ardee and picking up a Summer Stars Reading Card.

This will let kids keep track and log all of the books they have read over the summer.

Louth Libary Service is urging people to keep an eye on their social media accounts and their website for any upcoming Summer Stars activities and events.

Members of Louth Library Service will also be able to access the BorrowBox app, where you can browse for ebooks and audiobooks.

The Summer Stars programme is completely free for kids of all ages to get involved with.

For more information, visit https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library