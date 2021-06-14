Louth senator welcomes announcement of free courses

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, has today (Monday) launched 10,158 places on 294 courses under Springboard+ 2021.

In addition 1,101 places on one and two year ICT graduate conversion courses are also on offer under the initiative.

Springboard+ courses are at Level 6 (Certificate) to Level 9 (Masters) on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) and are delivered by public and private higher education providers around the country.

Senator McGreehan commented: “The provision of over 10,000 free courses is really welcome and will be incredibly important for those who have lost their jobs over the last while. The opportunity to re-skill and upskill is so important and will be welcomed by many.”

Candidates who wish to participate in Springboard+ 2021 or HCI Pillar 1 courses will find full details on the approved courses on the dedicated information and applications website www. springboardcourses.ie

Applications will open on Wednesday 16th June, and a helpline for applicants will be available on 1800 303523.