Dundalk court: Man accused of criminal damage

Dundalk courthouse
A 37 year old man accused of causing criminal damage to the rear door of a house in Ardee the previous weekend, was remanded on bail at Dundalk district court – subject to a number of conditions.
Ramunas Zygas of The Maples, Thomas Street, Drogheda is charged with committing the alleged offence at an address at Clonmore, Hale Street, Ardee on May 30th last.
After the Defence solicitor said there was consent to the bail terms, Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to Ardee district court on July 9th for the directions of the DPP.
As part of his bail the defendant must reside at an address at Cherrywood Close, Termon Abbey, Drogheda and must remain alcohol and intoxicant free.
More News
Neil McManus, left, and Darren McGovern at the GAA for Dads & Lads Launch at St. Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Barney O’Hare, Managing Director Bar One Racing; Alan Delany, Bellewstown Races Committee Member; John McDonnell, Bar One Racing Comms Director and Jim Corcoran, Bellewsown Races Chairman.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.