Dundalk court: Man accused of criminal damage

A 37 year old man accused of causing criminal damage to the rear door of a house in Ardee the previous weekend, was remanded on bail at Dundalk district court – subject to a number of conditions.

Ramunas Zygas of The Maples, Thomas Street, Drogheda is charged with committing the alleged offence at an address at Clonmore, Hale Street, Ardee on May 30th last.

After the Defence solicitor said there was consent to the bail terms, Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to Ardee district court on July 9th for the directions of the DPP.

As part of his bail the defendant must reside at an address at Cherrywood Close, Termon Abbey, Drogheda and must remain alcohol and intoxicant free.