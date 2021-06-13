PHOTOS: Dundalk Brownies eager to get reading

The members of Knockbridge Brownies got a chance to keep in touch with the organisation when they got their copy of the Trefoil News magazine recently.

The in-house magazine is usually for group leaders but the latest edition was strictly for the girls and circulated to all members to give them ideas for activities and badge work.

It is the second time since Covid restrictions were put in place that the girls receoved the Trefoil News magazine.

The group of Brownies were eager to get their hands on Trefoil News and they happily posed with their magazines in their uniforms.

