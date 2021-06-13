Louth senator ‘incredibly disappointed’ at failure of Mother and Baby Home Commission to appear at Dáil committee 

Senator Erin McGreehan

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has described the decision of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes not to come before a Dáil committee for a third time as “disappointing”. 

Senator McGreehan commented: “I am incredibly disappointed that, for the third time, members of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes have refused to come before the House of the Oireachtas to answer questions in relation to their report on Mother and Baby Homes.  

The Louth Senator continued: “It is unacceptable to appear in front of an Oxford webinar to discuss the report and then to fail to discuss the report with the Houses of the Oireachtas, to assist in giving answers to the survivors and the victims of institutional abuse.  

“I find it very disheartening. I’m angered and very disappointed. Last February I originally requested that the Commission would come before the Houses of the Oireachtas and they said that they could not and yet members can go before an Oxford Committee. It is unacceptable.  

“They were paid by the citizens of this State to conduct an investigation on behalf of the citizens of this State, yet they refuse to be answerable to questions from citizens of this state. It unacceptable and deeply upsetting for the victims involved.” 

Senator McGreehan added: “Clearly someone has leaked the contents of the letter to the media before the Committee even saw it, as it was in the media before it was communicated to members. This shows the lack of respect that the Commission for Investigation has for the Houses of the Oireachtas and it is deeply disappointing.” 

