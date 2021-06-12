Dundalk man caught driving without insurance and licence

A 39 year old man who was prosecuted for driving without insurance or a licence on the Dublin Road, Haggardstown, was given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court heard Michael Davidson with an address at Meeting House Lane, Linenhall Street, Dundalk had 41 previous convictions – most of which were for road traffic offences.

The defence solicitor said her client had a number of difficulties and was working hard on his rehabilitation.

He accepted he shouldn’t have been driving on the occasion and asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence.

In addition to imposing a four month sentence, which she suspended for 12 months, Judge Eirinn McKiernan disqualified the defendant from driving for four years.