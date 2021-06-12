Dundalk court: Man fined for cursing at garda

Dundalk court: Man fined for cursing at garda

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 46 year old man who told gardai to “F*** off” and called them pigs after they responded to reports of a man lying asleep on the footpath and woke him, was fined €200 at Dundalk District Court last week.

Damien Merrigan with an address at Kilbridge Grove, Bray, Co. Wicklow was prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Clanbrassil Street on May fourth 2019.

The court heard the defendant has a difficulty with alcohol and had 52 previous convictions.

