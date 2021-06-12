Time to sort out your summer DIY jobs

Summer is trying to rear its head though there’s little sign yet of the sizzling temperatures we have been promised.

With the long evenings, people are tackling jobs that have been put on the long-finger around their homes and gardens.

Now is a good time to start jobs that are usually too difficult to take on during the Winter when the weather just isn’t suited to that kind of work.

When you’ve just experienced some tough weather, there are probably even more DIY jobs to be tackled than usual so with a bank holiday weekend on the horizon, it might just be the right time to plan to do some of those jobs.

DIY can be very rewarding and cost effective. Actually doing something yourself rather than hiring an expert is not only immensely rewarding but is also cost effective.

Safety first

The right tools for the job are essential. The world of hardware is extensive and your local hardware merchant will be that friendly face you need when you have to do that job. Preparation is an essential part of any job, a tidy toolbox and a clean working area is as good a place to start as any. Let other members of the family know what you are doing so as to avoid children wandering into dangerous situations. Minimising risk situations should be among your top priorities.

Doing electrical work yourself is very dodgy unless you know exactly what the problem is. Watch out for dampness or water at all times as sometimes it is possible to overlook the basic rules of safety. When you are working with a circuit remember to remove the appropriate fuses before commencing work.

Reading the safety labels on chemicals is a must even if you feel confident about using them. It is important to remember that even our basic day-to-day cleaning and stripping agents are lethal if mixed with each other. Inhaling vapours is dangerous as is skin contact with substances.

Every DIY hopeful should have a good sturdy ladder. Stepladders should always be placed on solid ground and all legs should be the same size. An extension ladder requires two people to set it up. The distance from the base of the ladder should be a quarter the length of the ladder.

The area boasts a fine range of outlets which can cater for your every DIY, decorating and construction need. And traditional hardware stores have also expanded their range of products and services to meet demand.

There are also a huge range of DIY services now available in County Kildare from plumbers to electricians, interior designers to curtain specialists, furniture stores to bathroom accessories outlets.

In fact there is absolutely no need to travel to any of the major cities to source your house and home needs.

Summer priorities

There are other jobs you should plan now that we are heading towards the warmer months of summer.

For example replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Inspect outdoor structures for deterioration – especially signs of rot. Use a small awl to probe posts, railings and window sills for soft spots. If you find any, plan to replace or repair them when the weather turns fair.

Caulk open joints, particularly around windows and doors.

Inspect basements after rains for water accumulation or excessive moisture. Look for signs of water damage on the subfloor and joists beneath bathrooms, the kitchen and laundry. Find and fix leaks now or pay the price later.

Shut off the water to the washing machine, remove the water supply hoses and examine them and the washers. Replace worn and damaged ones.

Check fire extinguishers to make sure they are not outdated, have lost pressure or are damaged.

Check all weather stripping around doors and windows for wear, damage or loss of flexibility. Replace material that is no longer blocking air.