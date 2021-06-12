Dundalk library's upcoming events

Here are the upcoming Louth Library events:

Historian in Residence - Wednesday 16th of June at 7:30pm

Join Louth Library Service as our Historian in Residence, Dr Thomas Tormey, gives a talk on Bernard O’Hanlon and his part in the Battle of Brunswick Street in 1921 as well as tying the event into the national narrative.

Bernard O’Hanlon was from Dundalk, County Louth but died in Dublin in March 1921 during the War of Independence.

He was an IRA Volunteer and was attached to the 3rd Battalion, C Company, Dublin Brigade. When auxiliaries attempted to raid the Battalion HQ at 144 Brunswick Street, Dublin – which is now Pearse Street – Bernard and some other volunteers engaged them in a fire-fight. He was later found dead along with his revolver, at just c. 18 years of age.

To sign up for the talk follow the link: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ bernardohanlontalk

Rhyme and Sign Storytelling With Clever Little Handies – Tuesday 22nd of June at 11am

Rhyme and Sign storytelling session via zoom funded by the Community Resilience Fund. Free for parents with babies and toddlers from newborns up. Numbers are limited so booking is essential. Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to book.

Work Matters Event

Volunteering a Stepping Stone to Employment – Wednesday 23rd of June at 11am

Join Volunteer Louth for this virtual workshop exploring the benefits of volunteering for the jobseeker. Places are limited so booking is essential.Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to book.

Introduction to Scratch Coding with Aoife - Wednesday 23rd of June at 6:30pm

Scratch is a programming language and an online community where children can program and share interactive media such as stories, games, and animation with people from all over the world.

As children create with Scratch, they learn to think creatively, work collaboratively, and reason systematically. In this virtual workshop for parents find out the basics on Scratch to support your child in their Scratch experience.

Places are limited so booking is essential. Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to book.