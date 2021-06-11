Dundalk man accused of burglary of local restaurant

Dundalk courthouse
A 42 year old man accused of a burglary at a local Japanese restaurant is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level.
The DPP has directed that Robert Maguire, of St. Helena’s, Dundalk be prosecuted on indictment arising out of the alleged incident at Atami, Park Street, Dundalk on November 13th last year, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to July 14th for preparation of a book of evidence.
