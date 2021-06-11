Discoloured water in Dundalk due to burst water main

Irish Water is aware of a number of reported issues from customers in Dundalk regarding discoloured drinking water.

Irish Water and Louth County Council investigated the matter and found a large burst on the network which caused sediment to be dislodged and carried through to the customer tap.

Repairs are now completed but customers may continue to experience discoloured water until Saturday 12 June.

Any customers who are seeing discoloured water coming from their cold kitchen tap are advised to run the tap for a few minutes to restore the clear colour.

If the colour does not restore to clear, customers are advised not the drink the water as a precaution, and should contact Irish Water using the contact details below.

Water passes through many kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses.

Sediment, which can build up in the pipes over time can become dislodged and carried through to the customer tap, causing temporary discolouration of the water.

This can happen due to a number of reasons, including repair and maintenance works on the mains, flushing activities, and increased localised demand impacting flow rates, flow direction, or pressure.

For more information on issues in drinking water, customers can visit the Water Supply section of our website. Information on drinking water quality can be found in our drinking water quality section.

Customers with queries or concerns about the quality of their drinking water should contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.