Dundalk man charged for stealing razor blades

Dundalk courthouse
A 32 year old homeless man who stolen razor blades from a local pharmacy and Dunnes stores, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week for preparation of a probation report.
Daniel O Grady with an address care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was charged with theft from Cogaslann, Boyds Shopping Centre and Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn on August 7th last year.
The court heard he had 46 previous convictions.
The defence solicitor – who handed in €25 in compensation, said his client’s sister had recently died and he had an extremely serious drug problem which he had ‘weaned himself off’.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to October 6th.
