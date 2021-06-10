Man damaged cell in Dundalk Garda Station

A 26 year old who admitted causing damage to a cell at Dundalk Garda Station was given a four month suspended sentence at the local district court last week.
Kristaps Zukulis with an address at Dublin Road, Haggardstown was charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident on March 9th last year.
He was also placed under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months for a separate offence 19 days later, for trespassing at Sexton’s licensed premises.
Last month, when he was before the court for driving a BMW without insurance or a driving licence at Dublin Road, Haggardstown on December 11th 2019, the court was told he had 17 previous convictions.
Last Wednesday, Judge Eirinn McKiernan banned him from driving for six years for that offence and marked 17 other matters taken into consideration.
