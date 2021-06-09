Dundalk man charged with abusive behaviour towards gardai

A 31 year old man began shouting and acting belligerently after the driver of a car he was a front seat passenger in, was stopped for dangerous driving, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Stephen Maguire of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin road, Dundalk, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Roden Place, Dundalk on November 24th last.

The Defence solicitor explained to the court that her client had become frustrated and ‘things were heightened’ as one guard had told him to stay in the car, and another had told him to leave the area.

The defendant had 35 previous convictions – including offences dating back to when he was a juvenile.

His solicitor said she had instructions that he has moved on from his previous behaviour and his turning his life around.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two month sentence, but after the Defence stressed that her client had only one previous conviction for a public order matter and argued those from his youth should not have been referred to, the judge said she would reluctantly suspend the sentence for 12 months.

At the request of the Defence, the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal on Mr. Maguire’s own bond of €300 euro and independent surety of €400.