Dundalk man charged with abusive behaviour towards gardai

Dundalk man charged with abusive behaviour towards gardai

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 31 year old man began shouting and acting belligerently after the driver of a car he was a front seat passenger in, was stopped for dangerous driving, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Stephen Maguire of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin road, Dundalk, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Roden Place, Dundalk on November 24th last.

The Defence solicitor explained to the court that her client had become frustrated and ‘things were heightened’ as one guard had told him to stay in the car, and another had told him to leave the area.

The defendant had 35 previous convictions – including offences dating back to when he was a juvenile.

His solicitor said she had instructions that he has moved on from his previous behaviour and his turning his life around.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two month sentence, but after the Defence stressed that her client had only one previous conviction for a public order matter and argued those from his youth should not have been referred to, the judge said she would reluctantly suspend the sentence for 12 months.

At the request of the Defence, the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal on Mr. Maguire’s own bond of €300 euro and independent surety of €400.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie