Dundalk Court: Bench warrant for man with 223 previous convictions

A bench warrant was issued at Dundalk district court for the arrest of a 39 year old man with 223 previous convictions, who failed to appear to meet public order charges.

Fergal Reilly of No Fixed Abode was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Conyard’s shop, Dowdallshill, Newry Road, Dundalk on March 23rd last .

The investigating garda told the court last Wednesday he had responded to reports of a drunk and abusive man shortly before 6pm and said on his arrival the defendant had been abusing both customers and staff before he turned his abuse on the gardai.

