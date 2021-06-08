Disruption to water expected on Castletown Road tomorrow as Irish Water carry out works

Irish Water are set to carry out works on the Castletown Road tomorrow morning.

The work involves replacing water valves in the area, with disruptions to water services expected on the Castletown Road, Fatima, Coxes Desmene as well as surrounding areas.

Works will begin at 9:20am and are scheduled to be completed at 6pm in the evening.

Irish Water are recommending that residents and businesses in the area allow between two and three hours from when maintenance completes before water supplies return to normal.

For updates, residents should use the reference number LOU00033959 and place it into the search bar on the Irish Water website.