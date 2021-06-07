E-scooter rental firm hopes to zoom into Dundalk

Superpedestrian, a US-based scooter-sharing business, hopes to find a home in Dundalk.

Superpedestrian is engaging with Louth County Council over plans to offer its services to people in Dundalk.

Jean Andrews, Superpedestrian’s new Policy Director said the town could receive a fleet of 200 of the high-tech micromobility vehicles, dubbed the “Volvo of e-scooters”¹ for their active safety features.

The government is expected to introduce legislation for e-scooters later this year, with local authorities to grant licences to sharing businesses.

The rollout of shared scooters could form part of a €15m investment in Ireland by Superpedestrian, with 10,000 e-scooters overall distributed across 22 Irish towns and cities.

Andrews said: “We design, engineer, test and build our scooter to last.

"It is high-tech to make for the safest experience and the most efficient operation, but it is also mechanically robust.

"We’ve designed a shared scooter from the ground up to solve problems the rest of the industry continues to grapple with.

"People living, working and shopping in Dundalk town deserve the very best vehicle - and this is it.”