Nice gaff if you can get it! Home with €120k price tag at auction

The property for sale
This semi detached three-bedroom house overlooking a green area is for sale at auction with a guide price of only €120,000.
The property in the Crann Nua area in Portarlington is within walking distance of the town centre and is 100 sq. m (1,077 sq. ft) in size.
Tenants are currently paying over €10,000 per annum.
There are gardens to the front and rear.
Local amenities include Presentation Primary School Portarlington, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Supervalu, Aldi & Portarlington Lawn Tennis Club together with a wide range of schools, shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include bus routes (816, 829 & 839), Portarlington Train Station (30 min walk) and the M7 Motorway Junction 14 (13 km).
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.