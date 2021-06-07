Dundalk people being asked to travel to Navan for Covid 19 vaccination

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Questions arise about many in Louth having to travel to Navan for vaccination, according to Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "A number of people in the Louth area contacted me because they have received notification that they have been given Navan as a vaccination centre for next Thursday.

“I would advise anyone who can make this journey to do it.

"It was arranged on the basis of overflow capacity for that cohort at that centre at that particular time.

"Vaccinations will be continuing in Dundalk and Drogheda and also some from Meath will have to go Mullingar.

“It is positive news that all 45–49 year olds in Louth will be vaccinated by the end of the week and the updates provided by the HSE to myself and others on the local vaccine rollout are absolutely necessary and appreciated.”

But Deputy Ó Murchú said he would be returning to the question he brought up recently in the Dáil on whether the State has ensured that “we have all the capacity and resources that will be required for when we receive an even bigger delivery of vaccines into this State?”

He said: “We must ensure, therefore, that, across the State, all the resources required in respect of vaccination staff, centres and supplies are in place.

“Obviously, we must ensure that we get the right supplies to the right areas.

“There are varying demographics, depending on the area of the State concerned. As I said, it is vital that this work is done.

“We need to ensure that an element of due diligence is carried out to facilitate the most efficient and speediest rollout of vaccines in Louth and across the state, while ensuring supply issues are resolved at a state and EU level. I will be seeking answers on these questions from the HSE and the Minister.

