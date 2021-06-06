Dundalk court: Sentenced for series of offences

A 24 year old homeless Cavan man who was prosecuted for a series of offences in Dundalk last summer was sentenced to four months at local district court last week.

The court heard CCTV showed Matthew Murphy with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk had entered a Nissan Xtrail at Seatown on June 30th last year. He ransacked the contents of the vehicle but no damage was done and nothing was stolen.

On August 15th last, gardai received reports of a topless intoxicated man at the Marshes Shopping Centre shortly before 7pm.

He was asked to put his t-shirt on and leave the area but he told the garda to "F*** off".

Three days later he stole a backpack from Mr. Price, Rampart Road but was located on Clanbrassil Street.

Eleven days after that theft, Mr. Murphy was arrested after the owner of a property on Church Street contacted gardai to say he could hear people talking in an apartment.

The defendant had 52 previous convictions.

The defence solicitor said her client had a very difficult upbringing and was estranged from his parents at the time. He was residing in Dundalk alone with no family or friends for support and had an alcohol addiction.

She added he has been in custody for just over two months and is doing very well in Castlerea and had a release date in July.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for one of the offences, consecutive to the sentence currently being served and marked the others 'taken into consideration'.