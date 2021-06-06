Stepping into Art: Call for Dundalk people to donate shoes for installation in town

An Táin Arts Centre want people's old shoes for an exciting visual arts installation.
So if you have an old pair of your shoes to become part of a piece of art donate them to An Táin Arts Centre.
Migration is an intriguing new sculptural art project by artist Garry Maguire, the new work
explores the pattern, colour and movement of the natural definitions of migration and
juxtaposes them with the definitions of human migration and the concerns thereof.
Over a three day period from the weekend of the 16th to 18th of July, the new work will be
displayed at Market Square, Dundalk.
The public are very welcome to come and engage with the artist and this thought provoking piece of work over the three days.
An Táin Arts Centre are asking people to bring their old or unwanted shoes taking up space, to the Box Office at An Táin Arts Centre.
All shapes and sizes welcome and you are also invited to place a message in the shoe if you wish.
Drop offtimes 10am - 4pm, Tuesday – Saturday. Last day for shoe drop-off Tuesday 15th June at 4pm
