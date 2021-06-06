Art Rock Trail: Get clues to find painted rocks hidden around Dundalk

Rocks painted by local artist Karina Mills
An Táin Arts Centre are encouraging families to discover art in nature while taking their evening walk this June.
Each day this month local artist Karina Mills will be placing a colourful and unique painted rock somewhere in and around Dundalk town for someone to discover.
Head to their Instagram @antainarts, for clues of the location and post pictures of your
finds and tag An Táin Arts Centre on Instagram and Facebook @antainartscentre.
How many unique painted rocks will you discover?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.