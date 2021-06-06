Art Rock Trail: Get clues to find painted rocks hidden around Dundalk

An Táin Arts Centre are encouraging families to discover art in nature while taking their evening walk this June.

Each day this month local artist Karina Mills will be placing a colourful and unique painted rock somewhere in and around Dundalk town for someone to discover.

Head to their Instagram @antainarts, for clues of the location and post pictures of your

finds and tag An Táin Arts Centre on Instagram and Facebook @antainartscentre.

How many unique painted rocks will you discover?