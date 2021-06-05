All 45-49 year olds in Louth expected to have their Covid vaccination within the week

The HSE confirmed to Deputy Ged Nash today, Saturday, that they expect all 45 to 49 year olds in Louth and Meath to have had a first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine by the end of next weekend.

Deputy Nash said:“This is excellent news. Locals in that cohort will, and already have been receiving appointments for Dundalk, DIFE and Navan.

“I understand that the DIFE appointments will take place mostly next Friday and Saturday.

“The 40-44 age group will then start after that across Louth and Meath.”

The local Labour TD advised: “If you are between 45 and 49 and you are expecting a text message that has yet to be received, please keep a close eye on the HSE registration portal by following the email link you received when you registered.

“You can check the status of your application for a vaccination in that way too.”