Hill Street Views: Louth's World War 2 coastwatchers

It was during one of those all too rare days in September; you know the ones - the weather is sunny and clear, and the last hint of the fading summer’s heat still lingers in the air - that I decided to take off on a mini coastal tour of County Louth, well, sort of.

I say ‘decided’, but I didn’t really set out to do this. I went for a ‘spin’, which became a little bit more as I drove onwards.

The Wee County, despite its size, packs a punch in terms of scenic coastal beauty.

Along its 70kms we have a lot to be proud of.

The Louth coastline begins – more or less – from perhaps one of the most outstanding viewing points on this island – Flagstaff.

Yes, I know it lies just over the border, but we’ll not let that get in the way of such an awe-inspiring sight. We’re claiming it!

Flagstaff looks down from a height over Carlingford lough, as it snakes its way between Northern Ireland (on your left) and the Republic of Ireland (on your right).

No matter the weather, Flagstaff always brings mood and mystery and beauty, of course.

And the Wee County’s glorious coastline eventually ends at the mouth of the river Boyne beside the splendid Baltray golf course.

Along that 70km stretch there’s enough history and intrigue to fill a county three times its size.

And so it was that I found myself, on that blessed September day last year, delicately negotiating the car around two overly-familiar goats that had claimed squatters’ rights on a boreen at Ballaghan Point near Greenore.

It wasn’t the goats that drew me to this location, should you wonder.

I remembered something I had read while taking the road south from Carlingford ten minutes earlier.

A story about a small, no, tiny building that lies elevated from the surrounding land here. A building which is vacant and sad looking today.

As I curled the car around the point at Ballaghan the sea pushed closer to the wheels of the car, I kept swivelling my head to the right, trying to see if I could spot what I was looking for.

Slowly, after a few false dawns, I finally spotted it. Even smaller than I expected but standing proud – sentry-like atop the bluff over my shoulder.

It looked, for all the world, like a small motte and bailey fort, perched on stop of a slight rise, looking down towards the Irish Sea: Ballaghan LOP (Look Out Post), a now derelict former observation lookout post used by the Irish Army during World War 2.

It would have, back in the early 1940s, had one of those famous ‘EIRE’ signs written large in white outside on the ground; letting aircraft know they were entering Ireland, but that is long gone now.

The LOP at Ballaghan Point would have been EIRE 1 – the first on this island - built following the establishment of the Marine and Coastwatching Service in 1939 as World War 2 broke out.

A network of 83 such posts were eventually built around the coast of Ireland and manned by members of the Local Defence Force (LDF).

The Coastwatchers were responsible for identifying and reporting on shipping and aircraft movements and also on any communications between ship and shore.

At Ballaghan nine local men were listed as being the coastwatchers during the period of 1940 through to 1945: J. Byrne, T. Clarke, P. Connolly, J. Donaghy, J. Gilmore, M. Macken, W.J. Malone, B. O’Rourke, Owen Raftery.

Their job, according to the archived logbooks that you can view online at the military archive’s website anyway, was one of remarkable tedium lit up by isolated moments of action, as a stray military plane or naval ship made an appearance on the horizon.

All the detail of each watch is recorded in these logbooks, including the weather, sea conditions and any phone calls that were made to and from the LOP, back to HQ in Dundalk and also Dublin.

It may be, at times, repetitive reading, but there’s something remarkable about the level of detail recorded in these books.

It’s a perfect snapshot of what life on the Irish frontline was like during this huge global conflict.

The first entry in the logbook was made on January 25th 1940, however it wasn’t until February 5th that there was a sighting of, well anything really – a Dutch vessel spotted heading towards Carlingford Lough.

Five days later, on February 10th, a bomber-type aircraft, nationality unknown, was sighted close to the lough.

While the entries are limited at this point, it is in keeping with what was going on at this time in the conflict – the so-called Phoney War, in which hostilities had been declared between Britain and Germany, but there was no great action yet.

This would of course change closer to the end of the year and the entries in the logbook at Ballaghan Point reflect this increase in activity as more and more planes and ships were spotted in the area.

It’s likely the men posted at Ballaghan would have been one of the first to hear the noise of the Consolidated Liberator AL577 LB-30 that tragically crashed into Slieve na Glogh on the Cooley Peninsula on 16th March 1942.

This crash would prove to be the worst wartime crash in Ireland in terms of loss of life up to that time: 15 men perished on that hill near Jenkinstown when the bomber came down.

A memorial plaque stands at the site of the crash to this day. However, barely a month later in April an RAF Liberator aircraft came down, killing 16 men.

There would be another two fatal crashes in this mountainous area of north Louth during the war – a British Hudson bomber came down in 1941 (three men killed) and an American P-51 Mustang fighter crashed in 1944 (single pilot killed).

The P-51 which came down was recorded by Ballaghan LOP on that faithful day in September, it was also observed by the two other LOPs in the county, at Dunany and Clogherhead.

These LOPs are still there today as well – but I’ll let you discover their exact hidden location on your own.

Today, there’s a small lane at the back of Lily Finnegan’s pub at Ballaghan, which takes you through the field to the LOP – it is on private land, so permission is needed to gain access.

There’s not much left now, bar the structure, but it gives you an idea of the conditions these men would have had to live in while on watch – both during the day and at night.

By way of an epilogue, while on holiday in Donegal a few weeks later, I decided to head up and see the final LOP which was built at Inishowen Head – number 83.

On a bitterly cold day, the wind howled up the cliff face and battered the small, windowless structure relentlessly.

I ducked inside for a modicum of protection from the elements. Within was a tiny room with an empty chimney breast and exposed windows facing out to the vast sea.

I lasted about ten minutes before I retreated to the car parked below on the lane – coastwatching is not for me.

Louth’s coastwatchers during The Emergency: Ballaghan: J. Byrne, T. Clarke, P. Connolly, J. Donaghy, J. Gilmore, M. Macken, W.J. Malone, B. O’Rourke, Owen Raftery.

Dunany: John Caffrey, Patrick Caffery, J. Dawson, P. Farrell, Patrick Gorman, P. Hodges, Christopher Kirwan, Thomas Lynch, Patrick Matthews, J. Morris, Bernard Mulligan, J. McGuigan, N. McGrath, John McHale, Peter Shields.

Clogherhead: P. Farrell, P. Gorman, P. King, C. Kirwan, P. Kirwan, A. Lynch, J. Lynch, P. Matthews, T. Murray, L. Owens, M. Rafferty, J. Rath, P. Sharkey, P. Smyth.