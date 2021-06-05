Louth people warned of dangers of swimming in local reservoirs

The ESB has warned people of the dangers of swimming in local ESB reservoirs.

The ESB operates two reservoirs in Co Kildare - Golden Falls in Ballymore Eustace and Leixlip - as well as Poulaphouca in neighbouring Co Wicklow.

A ESB spokesman said: "Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and with the improving spell of warm weather, ESB would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.

"ESB would also like to remind the general public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to adhere to current social distancing guidelines."