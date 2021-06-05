Dundalk library's upcoming events

Louth Library Service's Upcoming Events

Gardening with Bumblebee Farm

Learn how to create sustainable, organic and healthy flowers, arrangements and more!

Join Bumblebee Farm for a virtual workshop that will guide you on how to plant better and protect the environment.

Takes place via Zoom on Thursday June 10th at 3pm. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Cruinniú na nÓg - Vikings in Louth

Louth Library Service is delighted to support this national day of arts and creativity for children and young people taking place on Saturday June 12th.

County Louth has an incredible Viking history!

Join us at 11am to learn about the Vikings in Ireland and some of the amazing Viking discoveries in the county.

In this hands-on live workshop, children will make a Viking longship while hearing fun facts, terrible dad jokes, and a fabulous story of life in Ireland at the time of the Vikings.

Booking is essential, please book via https://antain-tickets. antain.ie/shows/873617646 to reserve a spot.

Crafting packs can be downloaded in advance and printed at home. Packs are also available for collection from Drogheda, Dundalk and Ardee Libraries.

Full details will be provided when booking. For more information on Cruinniú na nÓg, and the free events taking place nationwide, please visit https://cruinniu. creativeireland.gov.ie/

Summer Stars Illustration Workshop

To celebrate the launch of the Summer Stars reading programme, artist and storyteller Wayne O'Connor will guide participants in a fun filled art session on how to create exciting characters and develop an imaginative story.

All you need is paper, pencil and your own imagination. Suitable for children age 8 to 12 years.Takes place Saturday June 19th at 2.30pm; places are limited so booking is essential. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

The Summer Solstice

Zoom talk about the solstices and their meaning to the prehistoric builders of the Boyne Valley with astronomer and author Anthony Murphy from Mythical Ireland, takes place on Monday 21st of June at 6:30pm.

Places are limited so booking is essential. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Rhyme and Sign Storytelling with Clever Little Handies

Rhyme and Sign storytelling session via Zoom funded by the Community Resilience Fund.

Free for parents with babies and toddlers from newborns up.

Takes place on Tuesday June 22nd at 11am, places are limited and booking is essential. To book email library helpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Volunteering a Stepping Stone to Employment

Join Volunteer Louth for this virtual workshop exploring the benefits of volunteering for the jobseeker.

Taking place via Zoom on Wednesday June 23rd at 11am, places are limited and booking is essential so please email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to reserve your spot. This is a Work Matters at the Library event.

Introduction to Scratch Coding with Aoife

Scratch is a programming language and an online community where children can program and share interactive media such as stories, games and animation with people from all over the world.

As children create with Scratch, they learn to think creatively, work collaboratively, and reason systematically. In this virtual workshop for parents find out the basics on Scratch to support your child in their Scratch experience.

Takes place on Wednesday June 23rd at 6.30pm via Zoom. Places are limited and booking is essential. To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie