Dundalk's newest outdoor attraction opens on time for the Bank Holiday weekend!

Skypark Adventure Park opens its newest adventure activity today, Saturday - Ireland’s Ancient East Maze.

The 776m2 wooden maze is suitable for all ages and abilities and is great fun.

Built from sustainable wood, the maze route can be altered via movable gates meaning there are lots of solutions so people can return numerous times.

As well as having to find your way out, the maze also takes people on a whirlwind tour of some of main attractions situated in Ireland’s Ancient East.

Maze adventurers are tasked with finding 10 attraction points within the maze featuring locations like Glendalough, Blarney Castle and Bru Na Boinne.

And as if that’s not enough people can also enjoy watching people zipline over the maze on the aerial adventure course.

Costing €120,000 and built with the assistance of Louth Leader funding, the maze was designed by internationally renowned maze designer Adrian Fisher.

The building of a substantial tourism attraction represents the return of some normality this summer and caters for the massive demand of families and groups of friends to do outdoor activities and get back to nature.

Skypark had its busiest summer ever last year and this is expected to be exceeded again this year.

Luckily with acres of open space they accommodate lots of small groups of people in a socially distant manner.

Skypark now has over 20 outdoor adventure activities for people of all ages to take part in, including aerial adventure, footgolf, minigolf, archery, mini jeeps and skypark express train.

Their activity combo passes are great value and mean families can stay for a full day of activities and bring a picnic or enjoy the delicious new hot food menu.