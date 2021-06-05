Check out the cheapest 4-bed home in Ireland - in stunning location

The property is nestled among forests and mountains
In the market for a "forever home" or a holiday hideaway?
Check out this detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow in the wilds of Donegal.
It goes under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on June 25 with a guide price of just 68,000.
The property is located approximately 4km from Glenties town centre and has stunning views of woodland and mountains.
The bungalow is on a generous site of three-quarters of an acre.
Local amenities in the area include the Highlands Hotel, Glenties Health Centre and Scoil Mhuire National School together with a range of shops, bars and restaurants available in Glenties town centre and nearby Donegal town.
Transport links include regular bus routes (991, 492), the R250 and N56 national road.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.