Dundalk people urged to support Hospice Sunflower Days

North Louth Hospice is calling on the public to dedicate a sunflower in memory of a loved one in their ‘Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden’.

The garden, which will be open throughout the month of June, will help raise vital funds for local hospice and home care services in Louth and throughout the country.

The campaign is runnng to help raise funds for Together For Hospice, the National Hospice Service, as well as to recognise the difficult year that both families and communities have had.

The campaign is being done online due to cancellations of on-street bucket collections and fundraising for the second year in a row due to Covid-19, with it having a devastating impact on local hospices as well as their ability to fundraise.

A total of 26 hospice services nationwide have gotten involved, with North Louth Hospice being one of them.

Ann McMahon of North Louth Hospice said that the past year had been challenging for people in Louth.

“We hope our new virtual sunflower remembrance garden offers a meaningful space for people to celebrate the life of a loved one, remember together with friends and family and help raise vital funds for 26 hospice and specialist palliative home care services throughout the country", she said.

By coming together online we can support these vital frontline services both now and into the future.”

The virtual garden will run for the entire month of June, with members of the public invited to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one and to make a donation in aid of local hospices.

Across the nation, Together For Hospice is seeking to raise 20 million Euro, with all funds raised will help directly support North Louth Hospice and allow them to continue to provide hospice care free of charge.

Sunflower Days ambassador Baz Ashmawy said: "I am delighted to support Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, with the launch of the new Hospice Sunflower Days Virtual Sunflower Remembrance garden.

It is wonderful way for people to remember a loved one during what has been such a difficult time for so many, while supporting the vital work of local hospices."

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.togetherforhospice. ie/sunflowerdays