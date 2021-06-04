Dundalk court: Fined for careless driving

A 29 year old man who performed a wheelie on a motorbike and took off at speed in a built up area, was fined €300 for careless driving at Dundalk district court last week.

Adam McCann of Drummilla Road, Newry was originally prosecuted for dangerous driving arising out of the incident on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on March 23rd last year.

The court heard gardai were on mobile patrol in the area in a marked patrol car, when the defendant performed the manoeuvre, before he passed a lorry and a car at speed.

There were pedestrians on a footpath at the time and a 60kph speed limit applied. The court was told the defendant was eventually stopped at Heynestown.

The Defence solicitor explained Mr. McCann races motorbikes on a track and was selling the bike for a wedding and “forgot where he was”.

The court heard he was fined €400 and was banned from driving for two years in 2011 for dangerous driving, when two similar offences were marked 'taken into consideration'.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted “he’s very foolish” with that previous conviction.

The solicitor stressed that the defendant’s licence “is pivotal” as he runs a garage and his wife is due to give birth in August.

Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for the reduced charge of careless driving and said she would exercise her discretion and would not disqualify him.