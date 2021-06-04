Stun gun and drugs seized in Dundalk

A stun gun and 20 rounds of ammunition were found during a Garda drugs search of an address in the town under warrant, after eight ‘deal bags’ of cocaine and 6 grams of cannabis were discovered in a car which had earlier been stopped and searched, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Scott Bradley (46) with an address at Barrack Mews, Barrack Street, Dundalk was prosecuted for possessing a firearm disguised as an Apple i-Phone, and 20 rounds of 0.22 calibre hollow point ammunition on September 8th 2019.

He was also prosecuted for having cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply.

The court heard €195 cash had been seized from the vehicle, the cocaine had an estimated street value of €180 and the cannabis was worth €35.

It was also told Mr Bradley had been given a two year suspended sentence by Dublin Circuit Court in 2013 for having drugs for sale or supply in 2011.



The Defence solicitor explained his client had held a licence for a firearm and had indicated he had held onto the ammunition as a keepsake, but he had ‘no real explanation’ for the stun gun.



Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told the court the defendant wasn’t on the garda radar before he was detected on the night.

The defence solicitor said Mr. Bradley during his garda interview had indicated he had a difficulty with cocaine and was gambling and taking drugs and selling some of them at the time.

He added his client has not come to further garda attention and has dealt with his drug and gambling problems.

The solicitor said the defendant was very aware of the damage drug dealing does to others and concluded by saying “I don’t think he’ll offend again”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the 46 year old had been given a suspended sentence and was before the court with a previous conviction which she said she had to take into account.

A four month sentence was imposed for the sale or supply charge and the other matters were marked "taken into consideration".