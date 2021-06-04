Virtual sunflower appeal launched to raise money for North Louth Hospice

North Louth Hospice has launched a virtual sunflower remembrance garden, to help raise funds for local hospice and home care services in Louth.

The campaign is being launched to help raise funds for Together For Hospice, the National Hospice Service, as well as to recognise the difficult year that both families and communities have had.

The campaign is being done online due to cancellations of on-street bucket collections and fundraising for the second year in a row due to Covid-19, with it having a devastating impact on local hospices as well as their ability to fundraise.

A total of 26 hospice services nationwide have gotten involved, with North Louth Hospice being one of them.

Ann McMahon of North Louth Hospice said that the past year had been challenging for people in Louth.

“The last year has been incredibly challenging for many people in our communities and our intention is that this Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden will provide a poignant and meaningful space for members of the community to remember loved ones, whilst also supporting the integral work of local hospice and specialist palliative community services,” said McMahon.

The virtual garden will run for the entire month of June, with members of the public invited to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one and to make a donation in aid of local hospices.

Across the nation, Together For Hospice is seeking to raise 20 million Euro, with all funds raised will help directly support North Louth Hospice and allow them to continue to provide hospice care free of charge.

Sunflower Days ambassador and broadcaster, Mary Kennedy said that she was delighted to help support Together For Hospice’s campaign.

“During this difficult time it is more important than ever to show our support for one another and for hospice and home care services throughout the country,” said Kennedy.

“Together we can make a real difference to those in hospice care and their families, so I encourage everyone to log onto the website and dedicate a virtual sunflower this June.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays