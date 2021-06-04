Gardaí seek help of the public to find 17-year-old who was last seen in Louth

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old who was last seen in Louth on May 27th.

Rory Carr, who was last seen at 2pm on May 27th in Drogheda, is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short black hair.

When he was last seen, Rory was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.

Gardaí have said thar Rory is know to frequent the Balbriggan area of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Rory's whereabouts are urged to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.