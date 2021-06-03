Dundalk court: Sentenced for driving with no insurance

A 42 year old man who was caught driving without insurance for a third time, was sentenced to four months at Dundalk district court last week and was given a four year driving ban.

The court heard Dieu Merci Kadima with an address at College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk was driving while disqualified, at Priorland, Dundalk on July 16th last year.

He was also prosecuted for driving without a driving licence, giving a false name and date of birth and driving without due care and attention.

The court was told the father of five - who is from Congo originally, is awaiting a kidney transplant and was driving at the time as his wife had been feeling unwell.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan rejected a Defence request to suspend the four month jail term saying "he knew exactly what he was doing" as he had two previous convictions for driving without insurance.

However, the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal on his own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €300 or a cash lodgement.