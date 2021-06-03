Man repeatedly kicked man like 'piece of dirt on the ground', Dundalk court heard

A 20 year old man who repeatedly punched and kicked a man who had pushed his girlfriend and broken her earphones - thinking she had a taser, told Dundalk district court last week that his partner was seven weeks pregnant at the time and he thought she would lose their baby.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan dismissed his claim – saying the CCTV footage showed the young woman ‘standing fit and well’ when he arrived on the scene at Clarke Train Station, Dundalk.

Both men were before the court for separate prosecutions. Cian Ward formerly with an address at Gosling Terrace, Dundalk but now living in Dublin was charged with assaulting Paul Spollen causing him harm on July 15th last year.

Mr. Spollen with an address at Back Lane Hostel, Dublin 8 was charged with assaulting the woman and causing criminal damage.

The court heard the 62 year old - who was described as a vulnerable man, had a slight cut to his ear and swelling on his face, when gardai arrived on the scene.

He told them he thought the woman had a taser and feeling threatened, he tried to take it off her and broke her earphones.

A witness told gardai a man had approached Paul Spollen and hit him 16 times and stamped on him. CCTV showed Mr. Spollen push the woman against a barrier and shortly afterwards Cian Ward appeared and jumped the turnstile.

Mr. Spollen apologised to the court and victim and said he didn’t realise what he was doing.

Cian Ward said his girlfriend had texted him saying she needed help and claimed he heard her scream as he ran back across the car park, and she told him she had been attacked.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said there was no justification for what he did saying he kept kicking Paul Spollen like he was “a piece of dirt on the ground” and she rejected Cian Ward’s claim that he thought his unborn child was dead saying his partner “was standing up fit and well”.

The judge adjourned both cases to September 15th, for the preparation of a Probation report on Cian Ward and to allow time for Paul Spollen to raise €500 compensation.