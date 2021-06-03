Dundalk Chamber to host webinar on improving business practices

Dundalk Chamber is set to host a webinar on steps to improve your business on Thursday, June 17th at 8pm.

The webinar will take place on Zoom, with guest speaker Barry Doyle from Action Coach Ireland, who will speak to Dundalk business owners about their “6 steps to a better business strategy”.

According to the Chamber, Doyle will “present a proven strategy that accelerates business growth helping business owners to climb the entrepreneurial ladder, faster”.

Doyle will also be focusing on methods to increase cash flow to your business, using the “5 Ways to Grow Your Profits” strategy.

Anyone who wishes to attend the free webinar should contact Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or brenda@dundalk.ie.