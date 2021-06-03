Funding for road improvements in Louth

Almost €300,000 in funding has been allocated to improve roads in Louth.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed news today, Thursday, that €283,000 has been allocated to Louth County Council through the climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads which was confirmed to him this morning by his colleague the Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD.

The Programme will aid the local authorities in implementing road improvement projects across the county while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

Deputy O’Dowd said:“This funding is very welcome in particular as it will address some of longer standing issues relating to flooding, resurfacing, rock armour and embankment issues that we have seen across the county.

“This will help make our roads more resilient to weather damage in the years ahead, due to the restrictions at the start of the year the council are playing catch up with general roads maintenance and surface issues.

“The announcement today is in addition to the €9.1m allocated by government earlier this year for the 2021 Louth Roads Budget and the further €4.65m which was allocated in March for Active Cycling and Walking Infrastructure in the County.”