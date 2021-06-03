Council applies for over €100,000 worth of funding for outdoor dining space

Louth County Council (LCC) has applied for €119,000 worth of funding to help create covered dining space on Earl Street.

The application comes as pubs and restaurants across Dundalk are set to open for outdoor dining from next Monday.

The funding application is being done through Fáilte Ireland’s outdoor dining scheme, and if approved would provide covered outdoor dining space for restaurants on Earl Street and Market Square.

“Dundalk is limited in terms of covered outdoor dining space,” said a spokesperson for the council,

“Some of the businesses in support of the scheme have no space directly outside their premises and have been looking for an intervention like this for some time.”

The funding itself would be used to create four large tulip parasols on Earl Street, which the council has said would be multi-use and not restricted to just outdoor dining.

Picnicking space, a covered market and a staging area for a music festival have all been mooted by LCC as potential other uses of the parasols.

The council has also said that it would provide space for people to gather in all weather, as the Government continues to ask people to meet outdoors over the summer due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the council, the application was made for Earl Street due to it being a “widely used pedestrian street”, as well as its proximity to Market Square in the centre of the town.

Final confirmation on whether or not LCC will receive the funding will be announced at the end of June or in early July.

The council has also applied for €40,000 worth of funding to install hydraulic bollards on Earl Street, from the National Transport Authority’s Outdoor Infrastructure Fund.

This is to restrict access for cars during the day, but it will still allow delivery vehicles to access the street.

There will be a total of €545,000 spent in Louth on the NTA’s Outdoor Infrastructure Fund, with €100,000 being allocated to creating outdoor dining parklets in 10 locations in the county.

Last year, LCC received €585,000 worth of funding from the NTA to enhance outdoor facilities, with €190,000 of the total funding going to Dundalk.

This was used to create 10 parklets for restaurants and businesses around the town, alongside 12 parasols and 24 flower planters placed in the centre of the town.